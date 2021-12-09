France calls for holding Normandy format meeting as soon as possible — top diplomat

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. France calls on to hold a new meeting on the Ukrainian conflict in the Normandy format at the level of top diplomats at an early date, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Thursday speaking at a joint conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"Our shared desire is to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the Normandy format with our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues as soon as possible," the French top diplomat noted. Le Drian also pointed out the need to address the Minsk agreements and the decisions made during the quadrilateral summit, which took place in Paris in late 2019.

The foreign minister mentioned that the sides "managed to achieve some progress" regarding the ceasefire, the opening of crossing points across the contact line, as well as the withdrawal of heavy weapons, after the Paris negotiations. However, Le Drian admitted that there remained a long way to go and further work could be done during the Normandy talks.

"We are aware of what needs to be done, it requires only the political commitment. And this can be addressed at the ministerial meeting in the Normandy format. I hope that our counterparts will share this vision," the top diplomat stated.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to resume its mediation efforts within the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) to settle the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, the Russian foreign minister said that the possible meeting "should be well prepared," in particular, a detailed joint statement with some "specific recommendations" to Ukraine and Donbass needed to be developed.

Russia has repeatedly expressed its commitment to the 2015 Minsk accords, which Moscow views as the only basis for resolving the Ukrainian issue, at the highest level.