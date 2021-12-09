Palestine interested in holding meeting of Quartet top diplomats this year - ambassador

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Palestine is interested in organizing a Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union) ministerial meeting before the yearend, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said in an interview with the Izvestia daily that came out on Thursday.

"The latest Quartet meeting was held in mid-November [at the level of special envoys]. At a meeting with [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas noted that we are interested in organizing a Quartet meeting at the level of foreign ministers in order to begin a new stage of dialogue. No exact date has been agreed so far but we would like to hold a Quartet meeting before the end of the current year," he said.

The Palestinian diplomat recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit the region next week and "the upcoming Quartet meeting will be on the agenda."

Lavrov will leave for a working tour of the Middle East and North African countries on December 12. He is expected to visit Israel, Palestine, Algeria, and Morocco.