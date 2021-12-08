Merkel symbolically transfers power to Scholz

BERLIN, December 8. /TASS/. Angela Merkel congratulated her successor Olaf Scholz on being elected as the head of the German government. A symbolic ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Chancellery.

"Since I am not a member of the Bundestag, until now I could not congratulate Olaf Scholz in person. This is why I want to make up for this: I sincerely congratulate you, esteemed Mr. Chancellor, dear Olaf Scholz," she said. According to Merkel, if one happily works at this post, this will be "one of the most beautiful goals there are."

"Take this agency into your hands and work for the benefit of our country. This is my desire," the former chancellor said.

Scholz, on his part, thanked Merkel "for trusting cooperation" during the previous legislative period.

Earlier on Wednesday, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz officially became Germany’s new chancellor. His candidacy was supported by 395 Bundestag’s lawmakers with 303 votes against him. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed him an official document designating him as chancellor and he was sworn in together with the members of his cabinet.