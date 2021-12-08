Dialogue between Putin and Biden is first step in de-escalation in Ukraine — expert

OTTAWA, December 8. /TASS/. The recent meeting of the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, is a significant step toward de-escalating tension in the current relations between Moscow and Washington due to the situation around Ukraine. It offers the possibility to chart "a road map" in the future for removing the main points of dispute, Political Scientist, Professor of Carleton University in Ottawa, Piotr Dutkiewicz said on Tuesday.

"So strategically Putin’s - Biden dialogue is not solving the crisis [between Moscow and Washington]. Tactically it is an important step in de-escalation and makes room for further assessment [of the situation] and permits for the road map to be created to solve the key tensions. First - important step - is done. Next - hopefully to follow," the expert noted.

Dutkiewicz believes that "two hours conversation between two leaders is long enough to explain in detail the perception of both Putin and Biden of the current situation in and around Ukraine. It is not enough time - however - to change policies that brought that crisis to current pinnacle including pat related to [the implementation of] Minsk Agreement."

Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held bilateral talks in a video call on Tuesday, which lasted slightly over two hours. This was the fifth meeting between the heads of state since Biden took office as US president. Earlier, the leaders spoke on the phone three times, and held a face-to-face meeting in Geneva in mid-June. Then the conversation lasted for almost two hours and, according to both sides, was constructive. The Geneva Summit of Russia and the US was the first since 2018.