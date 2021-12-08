Putin thanks former German Chancellor Merkel for fruitful cooperation

MOSCOW, December 8. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Angela Merkel in the wake of the end of her tenure as German Chancellor, the Kremlin press service stated on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian head of state expressed his "sincere gratitude for fruitful cooperation and readiness for a mutually respectful dialogue."

"During the years of heading the German government, you have rightfully won great credibility in Europe and around the world. I am convinced that your rich experience as a statesperson and politician will be invariably in demand. And, of course, we are going to resume our friendly communication," the Kremlin press service noted.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was elected as new German Chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Merkel's 16-year time as chancellor.