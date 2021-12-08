UN calls for resolution to Ukrainian crisis based on Minsk deal amid Putin-Biden talks

UN, December 8. /TASS/. The United Nations put the spotlight on Ukraine amid the virtual summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, and noted the importance of conflict resolution on the basis of the Minsk agreements, the UN statement reported on Tuesday night.

"We took note of media reports of the virtual meeting between the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States. We understand that the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including with regard to Ukraine. In this context, we urge all concerned parties to remain focused on resolving differences through dialogue at all levels, de-escalating tensions, and safeguarding regional peace," the statement reads.

The UN reminds all stakeholders "of their responsibility to ensure a peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk Agreements as endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2202 (2015)."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a video conference call on Tuesday, with the conversation lasting just over two hours. The predominant topic was Ukraine, in addition to bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal.