Macron hopes for lowered tension in West’s relations with Moscow

PARIS, December 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that talks between Russian and US leaders on Tuesday will help decrease tension in relations between Moscow and Western countries.

"Our strategy involves beginning work along the lines of decreasing tension," the French president said during a working visit to the department of Cher (the administrative region of Centre - Val de Loire) as quoted by France Presse.

"The idea is to attempt to bring back Russia to the formats of coordination with us," he said, reiterating the existence of the Normandy format to settle the crisis in eastern Ukraine. According to Macron, a format is also needed to neutralize disagreements and "remove tension in Russia’s relations with NATO."

At the same time, in response to a question about a possible tightening of sanctions against Russia, the French leader did not provide any specific comments and urged "to wait for the results of the talks" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Talks between the two leaders were held on December 7 and lasted over two hours. According to a statement by the White House, Putin and Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine, issues of strategic stability, cybersecurity, as well as a number of regional crises, including the situation around Iran.