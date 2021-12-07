Ukraine’s Zelensky imposes more sanctions over State Duma elections in Crimea

KIEV, December 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has introduced the resolution of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against candidates in State Duma elections in Crimea and members of the Crimean election commissions. Both decrees were uploaded to the website of the Ukrainian presidential office on Tuesday.

The sanctions apply to several dozen candidates from different political parties and Crimean election commissions’ members.

Sanctions were imposed on two US companies and a firm registered in the Cayman Islands.