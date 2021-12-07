COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mutually recognized without West’s involvement — Russian envoy

BANGKOK, December 7. /TASS/. The issue of mutually recognizing COVID-19 vaccines cannot be resolved without the participation of Western countries, Russia’s Permanent Representative at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Alexander Ivanov told Russian journalists on Tuesday.

At the Russia-ASEAN summit, the issue of the mutual recognition of vaccines was touched upon by the Russian president and the leaders of the association’s countries, the envoy said.

"Naturally, this would considerably facilitate trips by Russians to the region and by citizens of ASEAN countries to Russia but the point is that the issue cannot be resolved without the participation of third countries," he pointed out.

"First of all, the West, the United States and countries of the European Union, he specified. "Without their active participation, it will be very difficult to resolve this issue. We intend to continue this dialogue commenced by our leaders at the expert level in the immediate future," the envoy said.

It was at Russia’s initiative that the East Asia Summit (EAS) held this year adopted a statement by the leaders of the participating countries on the recovery of the travel industry amid the pandemic and after it, he recalled.

"We proposed not simply a statement on tourism to EAS partners, primarily ASEAN," the envoy said. We always seek to act concretely so that the leaders’ statement can yield a practical outcome," he said.

"The statement sets forth the intentions of the corresponding travel agencies of EAS countries to establish a regular dialogue at a high level so that the tourist industry that has suffered greatly amid the COVID-19 pandemic can recover as quickly as possible," he explained.

The EAS was established in 2005 as a platform for strategic dialogue of the leaders of the countries from the Asia-Pacific region on the issues of security, economic growth and the promotion of practical cooperation. The forum brings together ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and their dialogue partners (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States).