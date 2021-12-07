Arrivals from African countries have to self-isolate for 14 days — decree

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. People arriving in Russia from African countries have to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a corresponding decree of the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing as published on the official web portal of legal information on Tuesday.

"Individuals arriving from the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Madagascar, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Namibia, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of South Africa and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the territory of the Russian Federation (with the exception of the crews of an aircraft performing air transportation, of a sea vessel performing maritime transportation) should observe a self-isolation regime for fourteen days following the day of arrival," the document said.

Additionally, those arriving from these countries have to undergo two PCR tests, the first one during two days following arrival, the second one - after 10-12 days.

The decree becomes effective on December 8.