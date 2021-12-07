Putin’s February Beijing trip to bolster bilateral friendship, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. China is banking on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022, and is looking forward to the visit’s contribution to enhancing friendship with Russia, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told a press conference dedicated to Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"I hope that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s visit to the Winter Olympics in China will be successful and contribute to strengthening friendship," he said.

He recalled that in 2014 Chinese President Xi Jinping also took part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Sochi.

The ambassador spotlighted the distinctiveness of Russian-Chinese relations, assuring that the Chinese side would render all necessary assistance to Russian athletes. "The embassy will spare no effort to provide all necessary assistance to Russian athletes to visit China and perform there," he added. Furthermore, the embassy will open a range of special sections on various news platforms to familiarize Russians and Chinese people with the details of the Games.

The ambassador noted that the opening day of the Olympic Games in Beijing coincides with the Chinese New Year. "The Olympic Games opens on February 4, 2022. Not only is this the opening day of the Olympics, but it coincides with the Chinese New Year, the spring festival and the next Year of the Tiger. <...> We believe in the possibility to light the Olympic torch on such a special day. It is beyond a doubt that it will lead to unprecedented success," the top diplomat concluded.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will run in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and the Paralympic Games from March 4 to 13.