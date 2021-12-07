Russia’s support helps Belarus stop initiators of sanctions from achieving their goals

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Those who initiate sanctions in order to put pressure on Belarus will not achieve their goals as long as Minsk has an ally like Moscow, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said at a meeting with the head of Russia’s Bashkortostan region Rady Khabirov on Tuesday.

"I am sure that our opponents will not be able to achieve their goals because it is against the interests of the Belarusian people. Besides, we can feel that our ally Russia is standing behind our back," Golovchenko pointed out. "Together, we can resist any pressure," he stressed.

Golovchenko noted that "the collective West is targeting its unprecedented pressure not only at Belarus but at Russia as well." However, in his words, "since Belarus is smaller in size, it has been confronted with stronger pressure." The prime minister also emphasized that boosting ties with Russia’s regions was "one of Belarus’ fundamental foreign policy priorities."

The head of the Bashkortostan region also highlighted the enormous potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation with Belarus.