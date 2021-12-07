Talks between Putin and Biden scheduled for 18:00 Moscow Time - White House

WASHINGTON, December 7. / TASS /. The talks between the President of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will kick off at 18:00 Moscow Time on December 7, the White House stated, noting that the summit was going to be held behind closed doors.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden will hold a daily briefing. No other events are scheduled for Tuesday.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the upcoming online summit was not going to be broadcast in full, it was planned to reveal only the first footage from the meeting.

According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the Russian and US leaders are likely to address a wide range of topics, including the Ukrainian crisis, the developments in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and Syria. The sides will also focus on the issues on the bilateral agenda. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, speaking about the possible outcomes of the talks, noted that this summit would help to "calm the situation" in Europe.

In turn, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that Biden planned to concentrate on the Ukrainian crisis during the talks with Putin. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US president will also declare Washington’s commitment to more stable relations with Moscow.

The previous summit between Putin and Biden was held in June in Geneva, the heads of state met in person.