Putin begins talks with Indian PM in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun talks in New Delhi.

Their previous meeting took place in September 2019, during the Indian prime minister’s visit to Vladivostok. Later, they spoke on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

The two leaders are expected to exchange views on the current issue on the international agenda, including joint efforts within the Group of Twenty, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.