No opposition among those who fled to West — Belarusian president

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he will not allow those who fled to the West following the presidential elections to undertake opposition activities in the country, as part of a statement during the consideration of human resources issues on Monday.

"There is no opposition in Belarus from among the fugitives. If you succeed, if you come back, you will somehow get into society, not into power. Their main goal now is to drag their own people into power," BelTA agency cites Lukashenko as saying.

According to him, detractors of the current government "began to form the opposition in Belarus. They are looking for someone to bet on. They are looking for someone to lean on - to be tolerated by Russia, as they say, to be absolutely ruled by the West. The whole point is that they want to rely on the fugitives," Lukashenko said adding that at present not all adversaries have been removed from the state organizations so far. "I will not say that we have removed them all. We call them "opps" and so on. We should look at these people carefully," SB. Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He warns that leaders of local authorities should be careful with human resources matters. "You should be alert and understand that many of those who fled try to dirty our country with fake [information], but there are those who lie low. They understand that it is necessary to have a wave to infiltrate us again. That’s why, be careful with personnel recruitment," the president said.