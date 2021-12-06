Kremlin official slams ideas of anti-vaxxers as strategy to destroy Russian people

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The statements of those who deny the importance of vaccination reflect a strategy aimed at destroying the people of Russia, Head of the Russian Presidential Administration’s Directorate of Public Projects Sergey Novikov said, addressing an all-Russia seminar on Monday.

"Today, anti-vaxxers are throwing around the idea that vaccines first need to justify their use, while a thousand people keep dying every day. They say that it is democracy and freedom of expression. But it’s not, it is a strategy aimed at destroying the people and we need to be aware of that," Novikov pointed out.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 1,184 to 282,462 in the past day. A total of 91 fatalities were reported in Moscow, 62 in the Moscow region, 55 in St. Petersburg, 45 in the Voronezh region, 39 in the Krasnodar region and 38 in the Volgograd region.