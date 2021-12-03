Kiev still defaults on many items of Minsk agreements — Russian Security Council’s chief

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Kiev still defaults on many provisions of the Minsk agreements, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev said about the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"It should be remembered that under paragraph two of the Minsk agreements the parties to the conflict are Ukraine and some districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," Patrushev said about Blinken’s statement the United States was ready to contact both parties to the crisis in the east of Ukraine by means of the implementation of the Minsk Accords.

"After the pullback of heavy weapons from the engagement line Kiev was expected to enter into a dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk on holding elections and on granting these territories a special status. However, these and many other provisions of the document have not been implemented to this day," Patrushev said.

Blinken and Kuleba met in Stockholm on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The US Secretary of State said that the Minsk agreements were the "best way forward for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution of the conflict." He stressed that "the diplomatic way forward can avert a crisis that would serve no one's interests".