Belarusian foreign ministry slams ‘illegal’ US sanctions promising equal response

MINSK, December 3. / TASS /. The sanctions imposed on Belarus by the US, the UK, and Canada are illicit and will entail a fitting response, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

"The new illegal sanctions, introduced by the US, Canada, and the UK on Belarusian officials and companies on December 2, 2021, clearly demonstrate the extent of cynicism and duplicity, which those bellicose democratizers can reach in their vain efforts to force the countries and peoples out of their favor to their knees," the foreign ministry noted. "As we have repeatedly stated earlier, all unfriendly anti-Belarusian steps will be followed by fitting retaliatory measures. And this round of sanctions is not an exception."

According to the foreign ministry, "the pseudo-arguments about ‘undermining peace and security in Europe’ and the ‘exploitation of vulnerable migrants’ hastily cooked up by the apologists of the sanctions policy are absolutely ill-founded." "Obviously, it is not Belarus that should be blamed for undermining security and the migration crisis but the Western states, which destroyed the peace and the way of life in the source countries," the Belarusian foreign ministry stated. "Furthermore, the main flow of refugees and migrants goes to Europe not through Belarus. And our western partners are well aware of this but prefer not to listen to any arguments."

At the same time, the Belarusian foreign ministry expressed its readiness to resume an equal dialogue and cooperation with the West, since this is the only option in this situation. "No one will manage to take over our country and the Belarusian people by imposing sanctions and restrictions. The only option in such a situation <…> is equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are ready to proceed with such a dialogue and cooperation at any moment," the statement reads.