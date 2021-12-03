COVID-19 wave recedes in Russia, cases still numerous — health minister

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus wave is receding in Russia, but the number of cases is still large, so vaccinations should be continued, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"During the latest surge, which is now receding, the number of patients registered by the health system approached 900,000," he said at a conference. "It’s a large number and we need to continue efforts for vaccination and revaccination."

"That’s something that really protects," he went on to say.

Murashko spoke at a conference titled We Are Together, which is dedicated to social partnership and sustainable development.