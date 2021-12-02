No military solution to conflict in Afghanistan, envoy to Moscow says

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The crisis in Afghanistan cannot be solved through the use of force, and it’s time to stop the bloodshed and find a peaceful solution, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Said Tayeb Jawad said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"We saw much blood is shed in Afghanistan, so many Afghans have died. It is time to stop that. That is not the way to change things in Afghanistan," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Jawad noted that "if one party insists on imposing their will through the barrel of a gun, then the other party will respond with the same means."

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.