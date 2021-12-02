UK slaps Belaruskali, five Belarusian journalists with sanctions

LONDON, December 2. /TASS/. Authorities of the United Kingdom introduced new sanctions against Belarus, including the fertilizer producer Belaruskali and five Belarusian journalists, according to the updated UK sanctions list.

"Export duties and taxes generated by OJSC Belaruskali account for 8-10% of the total budget of the Government of Belarus, and are therefore critically important in maintaining the regime [of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - TASS] and enabling its actions," the financial sanctions notice said.

The new, the fifth package of UK sanctions against Belarus was adopted along with sanctions introduced by the US, Canada, and the EU.