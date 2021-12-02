Belarusian President intends to discuss with Putin current events, plans at month’s end

MINSK, December 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he plans to discuss current events and the plans for next year with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the end of the month.

"We are constantly in touch, informing each other on the situation, planning our prospective actions. I think that at the end of the month we will compare notes again - what is going on now - and will determine our future for the next year," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko also said that talks at the level of the leaders of the countries in post-Soviet space are planned soon. He reiterated that the 30th anniversary of the CIS is being marked this year and the first-ever meeting of the leaders of its countries took place on December 30, 1991, in Minsk.