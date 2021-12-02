Taliban decries ‘unfair’ UN move regarding Afghanistan’s representation

TEHRAN, December 2. /TASS/. Muhammad Suhail Shaheen appointed by the Taliban as Afghanistan's envoy to the United Nations branded the UN’s decision on Thursday as unfair to put off considering the issue of a representative of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) at the global organization.

On December 1, the UN credentials committee deferred the decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the organization, the committee’s chair, Sweden’s Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Karin Enestrom said. The next meeting has not yet been scheduled.

"The Credentials Committee decided yesterday that for now, the seat of Afghanistan at UN be not given to the new government in Afghanistan," the Taliban’s envoy wrote on his Twitter page. This decision, he noted "is not based on legal rules and justice because they have deprived the people of Afghanistan of their legitimate right."

The envoy hoped that in the near future, a representative appointed by the new Afghan leadership will obtain the right to represent the country at the UN. In his opinion, this will make it possible "to resolve issues of the people of Afghanistan effectively and efficiently and maintain positive interaction with the world."

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.