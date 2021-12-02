Pentagon chief urges Russia to ‘lower the temperature’ on Ukrainian issue

SEOUL, December 2. / TASS /. Washington has called on Moscow to be more transparent on the Ukrainian issue and "lower the temperature in the region", US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a joint press conference with South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook in Seoul.

"We hope that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will be a lot more transparent and we would work to resolve issues and concerns and lower the temperature in the region," Austin specified, when commenting on the developments on the Russian-Ukrainian frontier.

According to the US defense chief, "Russia has a substantial amount of forces in the border region [with Ukraine]." "We remained concerned about that," Austin said, pointing to the "troubling rhetoric in the info space" amid the situation at the border.

Speaking about a possible response from Washington, Austin stated that he does not want to "speculate on potential response." "I would just say that we will continue to use the best methods to address whatever the situation is, that occurs. And again, whatever we do, will be done as a part of an international community," the Pentagon chief specified.

Previously, the West and Ukraine frequently echoed an allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.