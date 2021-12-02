Over eight bln coronavirus vaccination shots conducted worldwide

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. According to TASS’ estimates based on government data and media statistics, China (2.5 billion), India (1.2 billion) and the United States (0.46 billion) make up more than half of the reported 8 bln shots that were administered globally.

Currently, over eight billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered. It is not yet possible to figure out how many people around the world have been fully vaccinated, since many governments report only the number of approved vaccine doses and that of vaccine injections. Nevertheless, coronavirus revaccination has already been underway in a number of countries.

On November 29, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that "more than 80% of the world’s vaccines have gone to G20 countries; low-income countries, most of them in African, have received just 0,6% of all vaccines."

Moreover, the vaccination rate worldwide has been accelerating: the previous billion shots were administered in 37 days, and it took 30 days to reach the new billion.

Almost all the residents have already been inoculated in the UAE and Maldives. Over 90% of the population have already been vaccinated with at least one component in Singapore, Cambodia and Cuba. More than 80% of the population have got vaccinated in Brunei, Portugal, China, Chile, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, Argentina, Malta. As for Russia, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, over 60.8 million full cycles of coronavirus vaccination have already been carried out, and the first component was vaccinated 69.5 million times. At the same time, the herd immunity level in the country stands at 51.8%.

More than fifteen coronavirus shots have so far been released for public distribution across the world, including Russia’s Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, as well as the jabs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, India’s Covaxin, in addition to the ones by US-based Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.