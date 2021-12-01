Afghan former President Karzai thanks Russia for accepting 300 Afghan students

CAIRO, December 1. /TASS/. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai thanked Russia for delivering humanitarian aid to Kabul and accepting 300 Afghan students for enrollment in Russian higher education institutions, according to a posting on his Facebook.

‘’Karzai thanks the Russian Federation for the evacuation of 300 Afghan students, who received Russian scholarships, and considers it a timely and useful step,’’ the posting said. ‘Karzai also expresses gratitude to Russia for the delivery of 36 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and calls for the aid to continue.’’

Earlier on Wednesday, three Russian planes delivered 36 tons of food to the Afghan capital. They then took onboard 214 people including Russian and Kyrgyz nationals and Afghan students and left back for Russia. According to Russia’s ambassador in Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia plans to send to Afghanistan another large shipment of humanitarian aid and evacuate another group of Afghan students that want to continue their studies in Russia.

On November 18, three Russian planes delivered another 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul, such as flour and blankets, and evacuated more than 380 people including the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan.