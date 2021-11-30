Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia down by 13% last week — health minister

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The number of patients with the coronavirus infection in Russia went down by 13% last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Last week, we reported that the number of patients undergoing hospital and out-patient treatment decreased by 13%," he said.

More than 70 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including three million during the past week, the minister continued.

"Nearly three million people were vaccinated during past week, or some 426,000 people a day. <…> In all. More than 70 million people have been immunized against COVID-19 in Russia," he said.

To date, 9,636,881 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,329,253 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 275,193 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said earlier that at least 80% of the country’s adult population, or more than 90 million people, need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.