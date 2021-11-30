Russia expects China to produce over 150 mln doses of vaccines per year — ministry

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia has signed agreements with six Chinese manufacturers for the production of Russian vaccines against coronavirus in China. It is planned that Chinese factories will produce more than 150 million doses of vaccine per year, the Economic Development Ministry reported following a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and China on investment cooperation.

"Our commission has become a platform for discussing cooperation between Russia and China in the fight against coronavirus, including the most important projects of the Russian Direct Investment Fund for establishing the production and commercialization of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines," Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

The press service of the Economic Development Ministry clarified that on several sites test series of the vaccine have already been produced and approved by the quality control system of the Gamaleya center.

At the meeting, the parties agreed on a new list of significant investment cooperation projects between Russia and China with a declared investment volume of over $120 bln. In particular, projects on vaccine production for $50 mln received the status of significant, the ministry said. Also, the similar status was given to the project of a gas chemical complex in the Ust-Luga settlement for $21.7 bln.