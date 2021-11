MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia will deliver another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan on December 1, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS on Tuesday.

"We confirm [that humanitarian aid will arrive on] December 1," the spokesperson said.

On November 18, three Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered over 36 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to the Afghan capital of Kabul.