Ukraine Security Service says launching probe into ‘power grab’ plot

KIEV, November 29 ./TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service announced on Monday that it had launched an investigation into preparations for a coup by a group of Ukrainian and Russian nationals.

"The main investigation department of the Ukrainian Security Service is carrying out a pre-trial investigation under criminal proceedings over actions aimed at the seizure of power," the agency wrote on its website.

"Proceedings were launched under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, over preparations by certain Ukrainian and Russian nationals for the takeover of power," it said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenesky told the media on Friday he had been warned that preparations for a government coup on December 1 were underway and attempts were being made to draw businessman Rinat Akhmetov into the affair. Also, Zelensky said he had been warned that about one billion dollars was going to be spent on staging a coup in Ukraine. He did not mention any sources as to where the money was coming from. Zelensky said he had heard an audio recording where some Ukrainian and Russian nationals could be heard discussing plans for a coup.