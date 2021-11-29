Minsk claims massive hybrid pressure on Belarus

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarus continues to experience massive external pressure, Council of the Republic (upper chamber of the parliament) speaker Natalya Kochanova said Monday, adding that the West is using refugees as a hybrid weapon against the Belarusian state.

"The massive hybrid pressure on our country continues. The methods of attack become ever more cynical and anti-humane, exceed all boundaries of common sense and human morals," the speaker told senators.

She added that "the Western ‘puppeteers’ have resorted to using innocent people [the migrants] as a hybrid weapon."

"It is inconceivable that, in the 21st century, the refugees are not only being forcefully pushed into our territory, and tear gas, flashbangs, poisonous chemicals are being used against them, but their emaciated dead bodies are being literally planted on Belarusian territory," she said.

According to Kochanova, western politicians "seek to camouflage their own weaknesses and mistakes as allegedly more meaningful problems of other countries and peoples." She noted that the "migration situation at the Polish-Belarusian border revealed that human life is worth nothing to the western democrats.".