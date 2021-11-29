Putin, president of Central African Republic discuss fight against pandemic — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties reaffirmed their determination to boost cooperation, particularly in the area of trade and economy, as well as in other fields. They also touched upon a number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda, including the training of professionals for the Central African Republic and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the statement reads.

Touadera, in turn, thanked Putin for Russia’s diverse support to his country.

"The Russian president congratulated the CAR president on the national holiday, Republic Day, celebrated on December 1," the Kremlin press service added.

Putin and Touadera agreed to maintain political dialogue and contacts at various levels.