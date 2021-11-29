WHO urges to accelerate vaccinations COVID-19 due to Omicron variant

GENEVA, November 29. /TASS/. The World Health Organization urged to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations due to the Omicron variant, according to WHO priority actions published on Monday.

"Efforts should be intensified by public health authorities to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage in all eligible populations, but with priority for populations at high risk for serious disease who remain unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated," WHO said.

The situation calls for a "risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures in a timely manner," the WHO said. It said WHO advice for international traffic in relation to the Omicron variant was forthcoming.

A WHO special session opens in Geneva on Monday to discuss ways to protect humanity from new pandemics and develop an agreement to allow for rapid and efficient reaction to dangerous pathogens. All 194 WHO member countries, including Russia, were invited to take part in the conference, which will last through December 1.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ahead of the session there was a need to set up a manufacturing network across the world that would be able to rapidly start producing vaccines and other medicines, should it be necessitated by any future pandemics.