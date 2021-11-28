Kyrgyz lawmaker detained on charges of attempting to seize power

BISHKEK, November 28. /TASS/. A member of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has been detained on charges of an attempt to seize power, Kyrgyzstan’s 24 news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Lawmaker Bakytbek Zhetigenov has been detained under the criminal case on charges of an attempt to seize power," it said.

Along with Zhetigenov, law enforcers detained Askat Temraliyev, the leader of the El Yntymagy (People’s Harmony) public movement. According to investigators, the two men planned to organize riots after the parliamentary elections with an ultimate goal of staging a state coup.

Kyrgyzstan’s Sate National Security Committee said on Friday that law enforcers had thwarted the activities of a group plotting a state coup. According to the committee, its members planned to organize provocations immediately after thee parliamentary polls in order to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country and seize power. The group, according to investigators, was led by several lawmakers and former high-ranking officials.

Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are being held on Sunday. Twenty-one political parties and 300 candidates in one-seat constituencies are vying for the seats in parliament.