Putin says hopes new agreements will have positive effect on situation in Karabakh

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hopes the new agreements reached during his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a positive effect on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Let us hope the agreements we reached today will develop positively and as quickly as possible," he said at the beginning of his bilateral meeting with the Armenian prime minister.

According to the Russian leader, the meeting was useful and timely. "We gathered to prevent any tragic developments at the border and between the two countries and peoples in general, to go forward, move ahead. Naturally, all countries of the region, Russia, and Armenia, and Azerbaijan, are interested in it," he stressed.