Putin hopes decisions on resuming transport communications in Karabakh to be made soon

SOCHI, November 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that it would be possible to resume transport communications in Nagorno-Karabakh in the near future.

"There is a reason to believe that in the near future, we will be able not only to [launch] the work of the relevant group to unblock transport communications but also to make the decisions necessary for everyone," the Russian head of state noted during the trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, taking place in Sochi on Friday.

According to the Russian president, the necessary conditions for a peaceful life in the region are being created. In particular, a commission at the level of prime ministers to unblock transport corridors was established.

Putin emphasized that the common goal was "to create necessary conditions for the region’s revival, so that people could feel safe and engage in normal economic activities, develop the economy." "All this should positively affect the living standards of the citizens of both countries. Russia is also interested in it, taking into account the special relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," the head of state noted. He also stressed the need to strengthen ties between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan for the sake of common interests.

As the Russian leader stated, he had previously addressed some of these issues with Aliyev at a bilateral meeting in Sochi. The same groundwork was carried out with the Armenian side during a phone conversation. "And now, <…> we have just shared our views on this matter," Putin pointed out, saying that he was going to meet with Pashinyan following the trilateral talks.