Plane with Swiss top diplomat lands at Moscow’s Domodedovo — source

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Falcon 900EX plane carrying Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, which was bound for China but was redirected to Moscow due to technical reasons, has landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source close to the airport told TASS on Friday.

"It has landed," the source said.

According to earlier reports, a Swiss air forces plane flying to China had to land at Russia’s Siberian city of Novosibirsk when its electronics malfunctioned. Later, the plane returned to Novosibirsk shortly after takeoff due to technical reasons. After the fault was corrected, the plane was expected to leave Novosibirsk for China’s Hangzhou but the pilot decided to fly to Moscow’s Domodedovo.