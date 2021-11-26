Russia, Kazakhstan to increase number of flights between countries, says ministry

NUR-SULTAN, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Nur-Sultan plans to increase the number of flights between Russia and Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS on Friday.

"The issue will be solved. So far, we plan to increase the number of flights and bring it to the pre-pandemic level, and maybe even higher," he said.

The land borders between the countries remain closed for highway and railway service due to the unfavorable sanitary and epidemiological environment persisting in Russia and Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister noted, adding that "the highway and railway service will be resumed once the situation in Russia normalizes from the viewpoint of criteria set by the crisis center".