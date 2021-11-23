West frets over human rights while unleashing dogs on people at Polish border — Patrushev

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The West has forgotten about human rights and its multi-culturalism policy in the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border where dogs are unleashed on migrants and gunshots are fired over their heads, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty weekly on Tuesday.

"The European Union that has pledged to build camps for migrants has snubbed its own initiative. Brussels keeps telling the world about European values, human rights, multi-culturalism and its open-door policy. Meanwhile, dogs are unleashed on migrants at the Polish border and they are inhumanly doused with water from water cannons and fenced off by barbed wire, with gunshots fired over their heads and helicopters scrambled to scatter away their tents with gusts of wind," the security chief stressed.

Regardless of the motives that forced these people to flee their homeland, "they have become hostage to the situation created by Western countries," Patrushev stressed.

Currently, about 2,500-3,000 people have been stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border and their number may grow, the Russian security chief warned.

"There are women, including pregnant women, and also up to 750 preschool children among them. Belarus has shouldered the basic burden to care for them. It is giving them food, keeping them warm and solving the issues with their temporary accommodation and rendering them medical assistance," Patrushev stressed.