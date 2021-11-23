US discusses Ukraine with Russian officials - White House spokesperson

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The US authorities are still concerned about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the issue was discussed during consultations between the United States and Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

"We continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine, call on Moscow to de-escalate tensions. We’ve had extensive interactions with our European allies and partners in recent weeks, including with Ukraine. We’ve discussed our concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. We’ve also held discussions with Russian officials about Ukraine and US-Russian relations generally," she pointed out.

The US-based news agency Bloomberg reported earlier, citing several sources, that Biden administration officials had held a briefing for European colleagues to express their concerns about Russia’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine. As the news agency claimed, Washington’s assessments of Russia’s plans were based on some secret data that only the United States possessed. However, the US administration refused to disclose this information to its European partners.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow clearly saw the West’s intentional media crusade to paint Russia as a threat to political settlement in Ukraine. Peskov did not rule out that the crusade was just a disguise to cover up "the aggressive aims that Kiev may be nurturing.".