Lukashenko signs order on rules of state of emergency

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko enacted an order outlining the rules of operation for government bodies during states of emergency declared nationally or in individual regions, the Presidential press service announced on Monday.

According to the press service, the document was adopted in accordance with the previously approved legislative amendments on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order "for further improvement of the legislation in this field."

The new order "will unite, specify and expand upon the existing rules on the anti-crisis center and the commandant’s office for territories where a state of emergency is declared," the press service said without providing details.

In late June, the Belarusian parliament passed a bill "On amendment of laws on matters of protection of sovereignty and constitutional order." The document amends the law "On the Armed Forces," "On the state of emergency," and "On martial law," as well as the implementation of the Presidential decree "On protection of sovereignty and constitutional order" in these laws.