Belarus not to detain migrants who enter legally — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. Minsk will not detain migrants traveling to the West through the Belarusian territory legally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview.

"I told them [the EU] I'm not going to detain migrants on the border, hold them at the border, and if they keep coming from now on I still won't stop them, because they're not coming to my country, they're going to yours," Lukashenko said in an interview for BBC, partially published by BelTA on Monday.

Lukashenko mentioned the protracted negotiations that precede the agreement on readmission.

"While imposing sanctions against Belarus, you [the EU] stepped away from the readmission agreement, stopped building these checkpoints for refugees. And then I said: ‘guys, the sanctions plus your refusal to work with refugees, migrants - goodbye then.’ Why do I have to detain them if they are traveling to the UK, to Germany?" the Belarusian leader explained.

He noted that, since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Belarus accepted about 160,000 refugees from the neighboring country.

"While also providing them with all rights that the Belarusians enjoyed at the moment: free education, healthcare, work and so on. Why did the EU, the UK and America make no complaints back then? Because it was normal, it was good," Lukashenko said. "They [refugees] high-tailed not to the EU, although some did; instead, the 160,000 people went to me. And I accepted them as my own. In this situation, thousands of refugees want to come to you," the president noted.