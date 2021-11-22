Head of self-proclaimed DPR sees no military solution for conflict, TV reports

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic won’t allow Kiev to settle the Donetsk conflict militarily, the republic’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on the Rossiya 24 television channel.

"Our troops are forced to stay alert," he said. "Kiev clings to the hope of settling the conflict militarily."

"We won’t allow this. But that means we should be ready," he went on to say.

The republic is prepared for full-scale hostilities, with modernized armed forces that have come a long way from being a scattering of militia units, he said.