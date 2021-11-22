Lukashenko says not going to have any talks with Tikhanovskaya

LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he will never have any dialogue with the opposition leaders, including with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, because they are acting in the West’s interests.

"I can draw a parallel. As soon as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin sits down at a negotiating table with [blogger Alexei] Navalny, I will begin talks with Svetlana [Tikhanovskaya] immediately," he said in an interview with the BBC aired on Monday. "Navalny has sold out and Putin will never sit down at a negotiating table with him. He is not an opposition figure for Putin, he is a traitor to Russia’s interests."

He used the same word, "traitors," when speaking about the Belarusian opposition. "There are fugitives, there are traitors, who are staying in Lithuania, Poland, Great Britain," Lukashenko recalled. "Lithuania said not long ago: it costs around 400,000 euro to keep one of the fugitives staying in Lithuania. They are not opposition, they are traitors. We will never have any dialogue, any talks with them," he stressed.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, 2020, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The demonstrations carried on for several months.