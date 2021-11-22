Situation on Polish-Belarusian border showcases information war, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is an example of an information war since migration flow figures to the European Union are not publicly available, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Monday.

"What we now see on the Polish-Belarusian border is a showcase, a demonstrative example of an information war," she said. "Three thousand Iraqis have allegedly become a global threat to the existence of the EU. Italy passes more people from different countries of the world in a few days. According to Italian law enforcement agencies, Italy let 60,000 migrants through over the year. What is the difference? The fact that they are there illegally. They reach the territory of Italy illegally, and as I understand it, they reached Belarus legally. So who poses a threat to whom and why is nobody talking about this? Because we ourselves do not talk about it enough," Zakharova added.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people came from the Belarusian side to the Polish border and did not leave the border zone. Some of them tried to enter Poland by breaking the barbed wire fence. EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberately escalating the crisis and call for the imposition of sanctions. Meanwhile, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves are to blame for this situation, because of their actions people are fleeing the war.