Minsk to address Warsaw for legal assistance in criminal case on border

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. Belarus’ Investigative Committee will address Warsaw with a request to provide judicial assistance in a criminal case on the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarus’ Investigative Committee reported in its Telegram channel on Monday.

"In this criminal case, the investigation has been preparing a number of requests for international legal assistance to ascertain the truth," the report says.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Dmitry Gora specified that requests were sent to the Polish side. "132 people, including more than 23 children between the ages of one and 14, were the victims of the actions of Polish security forces at the border. A forensic medical examination has been commissioned for each case," BelTA agency quotes Gora as saying.

He added that various types of injuries have been recorded. "These are chemical burns, physical injuries, one of the victims may have fractured ribs," the chairman of the Investigative Committee. According to him, the majority of the victims, have "respiratory damage as a result of the use of highly poisonous substances." Gora stressed that each case of an illegal action by the Polish side will be given a legal assessment.