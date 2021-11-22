Issue of single Union State president not on agenda — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. The issue of establishing the office of a single President of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is not on the agenda, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for BBC, partially published by BelTA Monday.

"And this issue of ‘one president’ or ‘two presidents’… […] We’ve never discussed this issue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, I swear. Never. Because this issue is not on the agenda," the Belarusian leader noted.

He noted that Minsk and Moscow have been engaging in building a union for a long time.

"You [the UK] are with America, while I am with Russia. What is the problem? What you have is more than a Union state. The Americans told you to leave the EU, and you did," the Belarusian leader underscored.

He explained that the Union state implies an inter-state association of two sovereign nations.

"When you [the UK] build the union with the Americans, there is no discussion of you having no Queen or Parliament. This is exactly what is happening between us," Lukashenko stated. "While shaping our union since the mid-1990s, starting with [Russia’s first president Boris] Yeltsin, we made it clear that it will be two countries - Belarus and Russia - who will build a union. And it will be more powerful than a unitary state," the Belarusian leader added.