Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation relatively calm, top brass reports

YEREVAN, November 22. /TASS/. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains relatively calm and the Armenian armed forces are in control of border developments, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm as of 12:00 (11:00 Moscow time) on November 22 and no provocations from the enemy or a considerable movement of its forces and capabilities have been registered, the armed forces of Armenia are in full control of the operational situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Intense fighting erupted between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik region on November 16. Yerevan said that the Azeri troops had launched an offensive into Armenian territory. Meanwhile, Baku blamed the Armenian armed forces for attacking Azeri army posts.

On the evening of November 16, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu alternately held telephone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan. As the press office of the Russian Defense Ministry reported, following these talks the defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took measures to stabilize the situation at the border. However, both sides continue to report isolated shootouts at the border.