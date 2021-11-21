Berlin and Paris are playing double game - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Berlin and Paris are playing a double game and deliberately distort the Russian stance on the Ukrainian issues, that is why the correspondence between the Russian, French and German foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, has been unveiled, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"The reason is that our counterparts in Berlin and Paris are deliberately distorting the essence of our position. Unfortunately, they are playing a double game," Ryabkov noted.