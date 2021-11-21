Second round of presidential polls kicks off in Bulgaria

SOFIA, November 21. / TASS /. The second round of presidential elections has begun in Bulgaria on Sunday. At 07:00 a.m. local time (08:00 a.m. Moscow Time), some 13,000 polling stations opened in the country, another 750 voting sites will operate in 68 countries all over the world. About 6.7 mln citizens have the right to vote.

The struggle for the top position is being waged by two candidates - incumbent President Rumen Radev supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, as well as several other political associations, and Head of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov endorsed by the former ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party.

The two candidates secured the biggest support from voters following the results of the first round of elections on November 14: 49.41% of voters (1,322,128 people) voted for Radev, while 22.82% (610,710) supported Gerdzhikov. To win the second round, each of them only needs to get a simple majority of votes, the voting results do not depend on the turnout.

Roughly 4,000 observers will monitor the elections. The first unofficial voting results will be announced at 08:00 p.m. (09:00 p.m. Moscow Time) after the polling stations are closed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a social distance will be observed during the polls, it is also mandatory to wear masks and carry out disinfection.